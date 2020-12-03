PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE PD opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,631 shares of company stock worth $7,166,804. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

