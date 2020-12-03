Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Acquires $22,140.00 in Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 728,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,741.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

