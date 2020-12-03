Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Acquires $22,140.00 in Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 728,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,741.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PTN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
