Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $256.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.93.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $270.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.