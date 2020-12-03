Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
