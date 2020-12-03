Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

