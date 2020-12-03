PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 188.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PDC Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PDC Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

