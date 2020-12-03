PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 398,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.

