Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,392 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pegasystems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pegasystems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 863.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

