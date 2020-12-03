Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.