Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

