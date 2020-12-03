Peter D. Ley Sells 15,000 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.
