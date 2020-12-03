PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

