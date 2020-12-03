PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.
Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.
