Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

PDM opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

