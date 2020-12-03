Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.
PDM opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
