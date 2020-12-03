Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PME opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of -0.13. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
