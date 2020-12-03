Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PME opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of -0.13. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

