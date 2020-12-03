Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 4,632 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $412,572.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -146.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

