Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 4,632 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $412,572.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ SITM opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -146.51.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.
