Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 891,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

