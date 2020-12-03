Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,887 shares of company stock worth $41,358,656. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,903,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

