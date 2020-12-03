PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 338.7% from the October 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,273.0 days.
TNTFF opened at $2.98 on Thursday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
PostNL Company Profile
