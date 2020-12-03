PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCH. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.78 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

