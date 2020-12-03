Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 318.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

