Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 36.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,930 shares of company stock worth $6,116,087. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.05 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

