Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $117.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $97.52 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

