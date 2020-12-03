Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $117.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.
Shares of PLD opened at $97.52 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.
