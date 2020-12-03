Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Shares of PFPT opened at $106.82 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,950. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

