ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ProPetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $631.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

