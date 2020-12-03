PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.