QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $37.71 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

