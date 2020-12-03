Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.