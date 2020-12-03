Raymond James Boosts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $10.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
MESA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.
Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.
