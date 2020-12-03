Raymond James Boosts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $10.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MESA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

