Raymond James Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.94 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

