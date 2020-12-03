Raymond James Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.