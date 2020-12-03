Raymond James Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

