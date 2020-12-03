REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.31% of REGENXBIO worth $55,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Barclays dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.