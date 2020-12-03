Rene A. Lacerte Sells 5,113 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $607,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BILL opened at $117.70 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

