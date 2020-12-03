Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -6.75 Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.35 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.09

Esports Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Esports Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

