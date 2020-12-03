Reviewing Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) & Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Orion Group alerts:

This table compares Orion Group and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 1.19% 6.76% 2.47% Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

62.8% of Orion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Orion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orion Group and Aenza S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Orion Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Volatility and Risk

Orion Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Group and Aenza S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $708.39 million 0.17 -$5.36 million N/A N/A Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.35 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

Orion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

Orion Group beats Aenza S.A.A. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.