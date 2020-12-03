Reviewing Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumo Logic and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 6 0 2.67 SS&C Technologies 0 2 11 1 2.93

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus target price of $68.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies 10.85% 20.10% 6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies $4.63 billion 3.87 $438.50 million $3.62 19.34

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Sumo Logic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offer a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, SS&C asset management solutions, Black Diamond wealth platform, Advent outsourcing services, Advent data solutions, ALPS advisors, and virtual data rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio accounting software, portfolio management software, trading software, digital process automation product suite, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that consist of consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

