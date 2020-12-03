Robert W. Baird Boosts Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target to $11.00

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.