Royce & Associates LP Purchases 3,715 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 236,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period.

TCMD stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

