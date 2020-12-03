Royce & Associates LP Sells 203 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 45.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

