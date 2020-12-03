Royce & Associates LP Sells 252,000 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 313.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HVT. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

