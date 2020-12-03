Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 255.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 967,841 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 663,519 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.