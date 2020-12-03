Short Interest in AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Increases By 313.3%

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOAN stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AngioSoma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

