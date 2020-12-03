Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 35.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Get Britvic alerts:

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.