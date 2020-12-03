Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Decreases By 56.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

