Short Interest in BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Drops By 50.0%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BVFL opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company accepts checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.