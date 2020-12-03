Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Grows By 128.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,700 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the October 31st total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
