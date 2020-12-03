Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Grows By 128.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,700 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the October 31st total of 707,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

