Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) CEO Sells $360,526.50 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00.

SLP stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

