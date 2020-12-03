Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

