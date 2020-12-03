Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $77.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

