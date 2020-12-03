Smith Barney Citigroup Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

