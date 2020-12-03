Stephens Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $135.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.